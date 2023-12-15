Apella Capital LLC Raises Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.72. The company had a trading volume of 282,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,574. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $117.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

