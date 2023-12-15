Apella Capital LLC Takes $5.27 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBAG. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,377,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,104,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,131. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $47.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

