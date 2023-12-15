Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after acquiring an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

AMAT stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $162.55. 2,438,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,955,019. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

