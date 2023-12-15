Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.6% of Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.27. 368,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.00.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

