Arden Trust Co Sells 924 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.3% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,214,000 after buying an additional 22,094 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $235.58. 1,227,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $187.38 and a 52 week high of $236.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

