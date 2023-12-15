Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Arden Trust Co cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,201 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Intel by 30.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Intel by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.93. The stock had a trading volume of 27,608,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,786,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.07. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.32, a PEG ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

