Ark (ARK) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Ark has a market capitalization of $177.29 million and approximately $40.98 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002295 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002888 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 177,579,492 coins and its circulating supply is 177,579,374 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

