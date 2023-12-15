Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Holdings Trimmed by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for 2.8% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $28,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after acquiring an additional 185,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AJG traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.31. The company had a trading volume of 600,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.19. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $174.45 and a 12 month high of $254.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,558,272 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

