Astar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $452.82 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. Astar has a market cap of $452.82 million and $20.96 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,310,525,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,403,138,342 tokens. Astar’s official website is astar.network. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

