Avondale Wealth Management Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avondale Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,250,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,078. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $108.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.39 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.