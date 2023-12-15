Avondale Wealth Management Sells 76 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $308.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,258. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

