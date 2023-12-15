Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Barings Participation Investors Price Performance

Shares of MPV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. 32,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,679. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings Participation Investors

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPV. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the third quarter valued at $300,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 3.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 5.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Participation Investors in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barings Participation Investors by 1.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

