Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Barings Participation Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Barings Participation Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Barings Participation Investors Price Performance
Shares of MPV traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. 32,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,679. Barings Participation Investors has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.
Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.
