Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 30,928 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 494.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 331.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.26. 445,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,070. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $206.23 and a one year high of $261.35. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.38.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.