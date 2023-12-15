Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.5% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $85,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Accenture by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth about $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,389. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $346.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.18.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

