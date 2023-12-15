Bartlett & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 234,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $47,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.96, for a total value of $3,854,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,606,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,200,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.81. 3,468,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,505,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

