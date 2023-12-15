Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $10.79 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.64. 6,169,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,792,910. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

