Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $103.40 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,163,331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.9% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $103,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,754. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

