Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $45.14 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $45,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.19. The stock had a trading volume of 509,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.87 billion, a PE ratio of 56.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $321.14 and a 52 week high of $441.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $389.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.58.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James cut their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

