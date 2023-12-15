Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $55.73 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 972,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises 1.0% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $55,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 78,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.17. 8,784,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,132,044. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

