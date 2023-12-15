Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $9.95 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $306.46. 481,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,513. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.71 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

