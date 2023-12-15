Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,922 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CL traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.90. 3,421,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,641,923. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.98. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

