Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF) Trading Up 2.6%

Big Rock Brewery Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Big Rock Brewery Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Big Rock Brewery (OTCMKTS:BRBMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big Rock Brewery had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $8.61 million for the quarter.

Big Rock Brewery Company Profile

Big Rock Brewery Inc produces, markets, and distributes craft beers, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages primarily in Canada. The company offers a selection of beer, ciders, and ready-to-drink beverages under the Big Rock, Tree Brewing, Rock Creek Cider, Dukes Cider, AGD, Shaftbury, Bow Valley, White Peaks, and Cottage Springs brands.

