Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $17.00 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0912 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $17.00 million and $54,037.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00125713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00035527 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005205 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 899.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

