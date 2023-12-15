BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.7% in the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $646,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 62,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $801.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,463. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $682.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $688.68. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $807.60. The company has a market capitalization of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.55 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

