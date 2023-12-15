BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,600 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the November 15th total of 163,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BrainsWay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 336,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BrainsWay by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 40.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

BWAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BrainsWay in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrainsWay will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

