BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL) Announces Dividend of $0.14

BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1431 per share on Tuesday, December 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th.
BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of DVAL traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 11,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,168. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $12.45.
BrandywineGLOBALDynamic US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
