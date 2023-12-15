BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.

Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 1,483,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,523. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.33 million, a PE ratio of 252.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 15.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 38.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 60,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,209,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 30,147 shares during the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

