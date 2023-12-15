BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
BrightSpire Capital has a payout ratio of 96.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect BrightSpire Capital to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.9%.
Shares of NYSE BRSP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.48. 1,483,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,523. BrightSpire Capital has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.33 million, a PE ratio of 252.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.58.
BRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. The company It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.
