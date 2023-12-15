Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $172,500.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,298,079. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 2.5 %

BRX stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,567. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $24.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2725 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 92.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Scotiabank raised Brixmor Property Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brixmor Property Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028,534 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth $100,068,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $67,125,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1,073.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,019,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 365 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

