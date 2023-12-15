Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,100 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Bruush Oral Care Stock Up 17.6 %

NASDAQ:BRSH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.20. 125,577,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,948. Bruush Oral Care has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

