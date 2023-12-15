BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the November 15th total of 37,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BTCS stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 195,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,984. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $22.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.06.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. BTCS had a negative net margin of 347.78% and a negative return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BTCS will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BTCS in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

