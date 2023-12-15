Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKH traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,687. Burtech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.52.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Burtech Acquisition by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.