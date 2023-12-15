byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of byNordic Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in byNordic Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the second quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

byNordic Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. 46,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712. byNordic Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

