Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TJX stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.50. 2,635,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,052,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

