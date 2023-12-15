Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.54 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 31,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UPS stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,117. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

