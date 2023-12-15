Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $7.56 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,043 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Oracle by 94,707.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,625,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,365,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,514,823 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,563,980,000 after purchasing an additional 928,013 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,109,414 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,456,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,051,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,103,939. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $79.43 and a one year high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $280.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

