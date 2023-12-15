Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.37. 1,672,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,995,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.