Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.700- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.5 billion-$145.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.1 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.600- EPS.

Centene Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Centene stock opened at $75.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Centene has a 52-week low of $60.83 and a 52-week high of $83.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.94.

Institutional Trading of Centene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 1,401.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

