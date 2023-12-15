Central Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,938,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,803,232. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

