Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

VNQ stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,473,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,422. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.61. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

