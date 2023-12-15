Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.9% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 289,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.91. 303,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,059. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

