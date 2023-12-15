Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.34. 5,967,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,954,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.12 and a 52-week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

