Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Masco by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Masco Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,722. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $45.74 and a 1-year high of $69.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,147.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 27,043 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $1,689,646.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,385,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 25,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,559,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,147.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.