Central Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $501.49. The stock had a trading volume of 532,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,166. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $508.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $457.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

