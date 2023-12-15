Cerillion (LON:CER) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,595.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,595 ($20.02) and last traded at GBX 1,550 ($19.46), with a volume of 82507 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,515 ($19.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Cerillion from GBX 1,400 ($17.57) to GBX 1,500 ($18.83) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.03) target price on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,272.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,294.77. The firm has a market cap of £457.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,443.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Enterprise BSS/OSS Suite, a pre-integrated end-to-end solutions for mobile, fixed, cable, and multi-service communications providers; and Cerillion Skyline, a Software-as-a-Service billing for the next generation of subscription and usage-based services.

