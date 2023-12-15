Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,570. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

