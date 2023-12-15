Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 0.7% of Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,309,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.40. 38,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,259. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $175.70 and a 1-year high of $218.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its 200 day moving average is $200.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

