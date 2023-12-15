Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $70.70 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,989 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for about 3.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $70,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after buying an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,604,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,562,406,000 after buying an additional 1,200,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after buying an additional 223,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,260,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,774,602,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $171.15. The company had a trading volume of 208,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,746. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

