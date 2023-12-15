Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.3% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.45. 913,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,360. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.23%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

