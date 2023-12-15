Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 416.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 30,800.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 73.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medifast alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Constance J. Hallquist sold 5,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $414,632.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,968.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast Price Performance

NYSE MED traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.10. 60,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,297. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $774.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.23. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $235.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.10 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 76.08% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MED shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on Medifast in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Medifast

Medifast Profile

(Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.