China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.34

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.19. China Jo-Jo Drugstores shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 113,671 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Featured Stories

